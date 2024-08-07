Police appeal for help finding man missing from his home in Derbyshire

The 66-year-old was last seen in Mansfield at around 10.30am on Tuesday 6 August. He is described as being around 5ft 8ins tall and of a medium build with short grey hair. Melvin was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt, grey shorts and blue Skecher’s shoes.
Anyone who has seen him, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the police, quoting the reference 1090 of 6 August.
You can contact the force via: Website – they have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.