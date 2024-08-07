Police appeal for help finding man missing from his home in Derbyshire

The 66-year-old was last seen in Mansfield at around 10.30am on Tuesday 6 August. He is described as being around 5ft 8ins tall and of a medium build with short grey hair. Melvin was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt, grey shorts and blue Skecher’s shoes.

Anyone who has seen him, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the police, quoting the reference 1090 of 6 August.

You can contact the force via: Website – they have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

