Police appeal for help finding 15-year-old girl who has gone missing from her home in Derbyshire

Lizzie was last seen in the town at around 4.45pm on Tuesday. She is described as being around 5ft 3ins tall and of a slim build with long straight ginger hair. Lizzie was last seen wearing a grey Nike jumper, grey Nike trousers and white Nike trainers with a blue tick.

Anyone who has seen Lizzie, or has any information on her whereabouts, is asked to contact police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 1169 of 14 May:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

Lizzie The 15-year-old was last seen in the town at around 4.45pm on Tuesday Photo: Derbyshire Police