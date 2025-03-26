Police appeal for help finding 15-year-old girl missing from her home in Derbyshire

Police have issued an appeal for help finding a 15-year-old girl who is missing from her home in Derbyshire

Ella, from Derby, was last seen at around 2.30pm on Friday.

She is described as being white, around 5ft 5ins tall and of a slim build with brown shoulder length hair which is often tied up.

Anyone who has seen Ella, or has any information on her whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 559 of 25 March:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.