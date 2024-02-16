Sarah was last seen at her home in Old Road at around 9.30am yesterday (15 February). The 58-year-old, who is slim, and has shoulder length blonde hair, is believed to be driving a silver Kia Ceed, registration plate beginning YM14, which was in the Baslow area at around 10am yesterday morning. Sarah also has a Jack Russell dog with her.

Anyone who has seen Sarah, or knows where she may be, is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, including reference 753-150224:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101. You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website

1 . sarah-missing-chesterfield.jpg The 58-year-old, who is slim, and has shoulder length blonde hair, is believed to be driving a silver Kia Ceed, registration plate beginning YM1 Photo: Derbyshire Police Photo Sales