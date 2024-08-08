Police appeal for help as concerns grow for missing man from Derbyshire village
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 21-year-old from Killamarsh was last seen around 11am today, Thursday, August 8.
He is described as 6ft 3ins tall with long dark hair. He was wearing a yellow t-shirt and tracksuit bottoms.
Derbyshire police said that concerns for Luke are growing and urged anyone who might have seen him to contact the force.
Anyone who knows where Luke might be, should contact Derbyshire police using any of the below details, quoting reference 426 of 8 August.
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.