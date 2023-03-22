Police appeal for help as concerns grow for missing Derbyshire man - after he fails to return from holidays
Police say they are concerned for the safety of a Derbyshire man who has gone missing.
Aaron, 47, left for a holiday on March 11 but his family became worried when he didn’t return home to Sawley and he was reported missing on March 20.
He is described as being 6 feet tall, of a medium build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing jeans and a black fleece with Energy Natural Power embroidered on it.
Anyone who has seen Aaron, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact police, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 206-200323:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page; Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact; Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form or Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.