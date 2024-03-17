Police appeal for dashcam and CCTV footage in on-going search for missing Derbyshire woman

Officers issued an appeal for information and are now wanting people with potential footage of Jacqueline to come forward.

In particular, they are asking people in Simmondley, Charlestown and Glossop to check any CCTV, doorbell footage or dashcams, between 1.30pm and 4.30pm on March 16.

The footage may help them trace Jacqueline’s movements and could lead to police finding her.

Police also want to hear from anyone who used public transport in the area between those hours, who may have seen Jacqueline.

Anyone who can help should get in touch using one of the below methods, quoting incident 808 of March 16th:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

1 . Jacqueline The 76-year-old went missing yesterday afternoon in the Simmondley area, where a number of officers are currently out searching. Photo: Derbyshire Police Photo Sales