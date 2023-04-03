News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
19 minutes ago Plans for Paul O’Grady’s funeral as TV star’s dying wish revealed
1 hour ago Coco, Europe’s oldest chimp, turns 58
2 hours ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners
3 hours ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
4 hours ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show

Police appeal following hit-and-run in Chesterfield involving pit bike

Officers are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a man they would like to talk to following a hit-and-run in Chesterfield.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 14:16 BST

The collision between a black Ford Kuga and a white pit bike happened in Langerfield Avenue in Birdholme just before 7pm on Wednesday March 22.

Following the collision, the rider of the pit bike left the scene without exchanging details with the driver of the car.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are keen to talk to the man seen in the picture as he may have important information about the crash that can help with their enquiries.

Officers are keen to talk to the man seen in the picture as he may have important information about the crash that can help with their enquiries.
Officers are keen to talk to the man seen in the picture as he may have important information about the crash that can help with their enquiries.
Officers are keen to talk to the man seen in the picture as he may have important information about the crash that can help with their enquiries.
Most Popular

Police urged anyone who knows the man or has any information about what happened, to contact the force, quoting reference number 23*175348, on any of the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101