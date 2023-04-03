Police appeal following hit-and-run in Chesterfield involving pit bike

The collision between a black Ford Kuga and a white pit bike happened in Langerfield Avenue in Birdholme just before 7pm on Wednesday March 22.

Following the collision, the rider of the pit bike left the scene without exchanging details with the driver of the car.

Officers are keen to talk to the man seen in the picture as he may have important information about the crash that can help with their enquiries.

Police urged anyone who knows the man or has any information about what happened, to contact the force, quoting reference number 23*175348, on any of the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form