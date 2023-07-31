Police appeal as officers concerned for safety of man missing from Chesterfield

The 53-year-old was last seen at around 7am on Sunday, July 30. He is described as being bald, and of a stocky build with a goatee beard. He regularly smokes a pipe.

He was last seen wearing black trousers, black boots, and a black t-shirt with Riber security on it with a white vest underneath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who has seen Alan, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 369 of 31 July:

Alan is described as being bald, and of a stocky build with a goatee beard. He regularly smokes a pipe. He was last seen wearing black trousers, black boots, and a black t-shirt with Riber security on it with a white vest underneath. The 53-year-old was last seen at around 7 am on Sunday, July 30.

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101