Police appeal as officers concerned for safety of man missing from Chesterfield
The 53-year-old was last seen at around 7am on Sunday, July 30. He is described as being bald, and of a stocky build with a goatee beard. He regularly smokes a pipe.
He was last seen wearing black trousers, black boots, and a black t-shirt with Riber security on it with a white vest underneath.
Anyone who has seen Alan, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 369 of 31 July:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.