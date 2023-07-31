News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing

Police appeal as officers concerned for safety of man missing from Chesterfield

Officers are appealing for help to find Alan, who is missing from Chesterfield.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 31st Jul 2023, 16:33 BST- 1 min read

The 53-year-old was last seen at around 7am on Sunday, July 30. He is described as being bald, and of a stocky build with a goatee beard. He regularly smokes a pipe.

He was last seen wearing black trousers, black boots, and a black t-shirt with Riber security on it with a white vest underneath.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who has seen Alan, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 369 of 31 July:

Alan is described as being bald, and of a stocky build with a goatee beard. He regularly smokes a pipe. He was last seen wearing black trousers, black boots, and a black t-shirt with Riber security on it with a white vest underneath. The 53-year-old was last seen at around 7 am on Sunday, July 30.Alan is described as being bald, and of a stocky build with a goatee beard. He regularly smokes a pipe. He was last seen wearing black trousers, black boots, and a black t-shirt with Riber security on it with a white vest underneath. The 53-year-old was last seen at around 7 am on Sunday, July 30.
Alan is described as being bald, and of a stocky build with a goatee beard. He regularly smokes a pipe. He was last seen wearing black trousers, black boots, and a black t-shirt with Riber security on it with a white vest underneath. The 53-year-old was last seen at around 7 am on Sunday, July 30.
Most Popular

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.