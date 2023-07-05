News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal as lambs killed in dog attack in Derbyshire village

Officers have appealed for information following an incident where lambs died after a dog attack in Derbyshire.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 5th Jul 2023, 11:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 11:13 BST

It has been reported to the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team that six lambs were targeted by a dog or dogs, between Monday, June 19 and Tuesday June, 20 around the area of South Wingfield Manor.

Following the attack, some lambs were still alive but had to be be put down due to the severity of their injuries. One lamb received severe head injuries, another had stomch wounds and one lamb became stuck in fencing whilst trying to get away and died. Only one of the lambs has survived the attack and is receiving treatment. The attack caused significant distress for the farmer and cost approximately £1,700.

Derbyshire Rural Crime Team has now issued an appeal in a bid to find those responsible. Anyone who knows anything about this incident is asked to contact Derbyshire Rural Crime Team quoting occurrence 23*378585.

Only one of the lambs survived the attack and is currently undergoing recovery. Police have appealed to anyone who has any information on the attack to come forward.
