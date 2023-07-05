It has been reported to the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team that six lambs were targeted by a dog or dogs, between Monday, June 19 and Tuesday June, 20 around the area of South Wingfield Manor.

Following the attack, some lambs were still alive but had to be be put down due to the severity of their injuries. One lamb received severe head injuries, another had stomch wounds and one lamb became stuck in fencing whilst trying to get away and died. Only one of the lambs has survived the attack and is receiving treatment. The attack caused significant distress for the farmer and cost approximately £1,700.