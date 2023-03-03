News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal as exotic birds dumped in Derbyshire

Abandoned exotic birds have been found by police officers in Derbyshire.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 12:11pm

A Java Sparrow, which is native to Bali and a young Diamond Dove, native to Australia, have been found in the Clowne area.

Officers from Derbyshire Rural Crime Team believe the birds have been dumped in the area as the young dove could not fly so would not be able to escape from an aviary.

Rural Crime Team urged anyone aware of someone releasing non-native birds around Clowne to contact the team and ask for PC 2581.

