Police appeal as concerns grow for safety of teenager girl missing from Derbyshire town

Police are very concerned for the safety of a missing teenager from Matlock.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 9th Jun 2023, 09:28 BST- 1 min read

Olivia, who is 5 feet 5 inches tall with straight shoulder length brown hair, was last seen at 10.30 pm on Wednesday, June 7.

It is believed that the 15-year-old may be in the Chesterfield, Clay Cross or Staveley areas.

Anyone who has seen Olivia, or has any information about her current whereabouts is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 1314-070623:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

