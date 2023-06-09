Police appeal as concerns grow for safety of teenager girl missing from Derbyshire town
Olivia, who is 5 feet 5 inches tall with straight shoulder length brown hair, was last seen at 10.30 pm on Wednesday, June 7.
It is believed that the 15-year-old may be in the Chesterfield, Clay Cross or Staveley areas.
Anyone who has seen Olivia, or has any information about her current whereabouts is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 1314-070623:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.