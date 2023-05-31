Zakai, 13, has not been seen since around 9 a.m. yesterday, Tuesday 30 May. He had been wearing grey shorts, a grey t-shirt and black trainers.

Zakai has connections to the Nottinghamshire area, and may also have travelled to Derby or Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have urged anyone who has seen Zakai, or knows where he is, to contact the force on the details below and quote incident 269 of 30 May: Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page; Twitter– direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact; Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use their online contact form or Phone – call 101

Zakai, 13, has not been seen since 9am yesterday, Tuesday 30 May. He had been wearing grey shorts, a grey t-shirt and black trainers.