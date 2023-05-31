News you can trust since 1855
Police are concerned for the safety of a 13-year-old boy who is missing from the Matlock area.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 31st May 2023, 12:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 12:30 BST

Zakai, 13, has not been seen since around 9 a.m. yesterday, Tuesday 30 May. He had been wearing grey shorts, a grey t-shirt and black trainers.

Zakai has connections to the Nottinghamshire area, and may also have travelled to Derby or Chesterfield.

Officers have urged anyone who has seen Zakai, or knows where he is, to contact the force on the details below and quote incident 269 of 30 May: Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page; Twitter– direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact; Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use their online contact form or Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

