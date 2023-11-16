Police appeal after man goes missing from Derbyshire mental health facility
Liam is believed to have left the centre at around 8.40pm on Tuesday 14 November, and police have been searching Shirebrook and the surrounding areas. The 32-year-old is described as being white, around 5ft 6in with a shaved head and a beard on his chin.
He was last seen wearing a black dressing gown, black jogging bottoms and black trainers. Liam was wearing a t-shirt underneath his dressing gown but does have a union jack tattoo on his chest. Liam has links to Derby and Mansfield.
If you see Liam, please don’t approach him as police are concerned he may be violent. Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts should contact the force immediately on 999, and include reference 1244 of 14 November.