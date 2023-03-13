Officers were called to reports that a Renault Clio had crashed into a tree on Station Road in Melbourne just before 4.30 am on Saturday, March 11.

The man, who had been driving the vehicle, was sadly found dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire Police said the family are aware, and officers’ thoughts are with them at this time.

Officers were called to reports that a Renault Clio had crashed into a tree on Station Road in Melbourne just before 4.30 am on Saturday, March 11. The man, who had been driving the vehicle, was sadly found dead at the scene.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident, or who may have any dashcam or CCTV footage which could help with their enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact the force on the details below, quoting reference 23000149158:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad