Police appeal after man dies in collision in Derbyshire town
A man has died following a collision in Melbourne in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Officers were called to reports that a Renault Clio had crashed into a tree on Station Road in Melbourne just before 4.30 am on Saturday, March 11.
The man, who had been driving the vehicle, was sadly found dead at the scene.
Derbyshire Police said the family are aware, and officers’ thoughts are with them at this time.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident, or who may have any dashcam or CCTV footage which could help with their enquiries.
Anyone with information should contact the force on the details below, quoting reference 23000149158:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.