Police appeal after Land Rover stolen in Derbyshire

Officers received a call about a burglary at a home on Laneside Road, New Mills, at around 4am on Friday.

The keys to the 4x4 – a blue 05 plate Land Rover Discovery similar to the one pictured – were taken and then the offenders stole the vehicle.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area, or anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage which could help with our enquiries.

A Land Rover similar to this one has been stolen in Derbyshire.

“Anyone with information should contact us on the below non-emergency details, quoting reference 21000584685 and officer name, PC Gareth Podmore.”

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101