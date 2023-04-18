News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal after incident at Peak District bar

Officers investigating an incident at a bar in Glossop are appealing for witnesses.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 18th Apr 2023, 11:23 BST- 1 min read

An altercation between a man and a woman occurred at The Cave bar in Railway Street in Glossop just after midnight on Monday, April 10.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23000214220:

An altercation between a man and a woman occurred at The Cave bar in Railway Street in Glossop just after midnight on Monday, April 10.
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.