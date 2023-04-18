Police appeal after incident at Peak District bar
Officers investigating an incident at a bar in Glossop are appealing for witnesses.
An altercation between a man and a woman occurred at The Cave bar in Railway Street in Glossop just after midnight on Monday, April 10.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information.
Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23000214220:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.