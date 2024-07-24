Police appeal after 'husky type' dog bites teenager in her face at Derbyshire pub
Officers are appealing for information after an incident involving a dog at a pub.
The incident happened at The Headstocks pub in Pinxton on July 14 between 10.30pm and 10.45pm.
Police reported that it involved a ‘husky type dog causing an injury.’
Now officers have launched an appeal to anyone who has any information on the incident to come forward and contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 24000419315.
