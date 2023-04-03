Police appeal after arrow found in Peak District village
Police are appealing for witnesses after an arrow was found in Peak District village.
The arrow was found stuck in the ground on the playing fields off Alport Lane, Youlgrave near the cricket pitch.
The incident happened around 7pm on Thursday, March 30.
Police are now appealing to anyone who has any information regarding the incident or witnessed the arrow being used to contact the force on the below contact methods quoting Incident 525 of March 31:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.