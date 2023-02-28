Derbyshire Police and Fire Cadets are looking for new recruits in Buxton.

Derbyshire Police and Fire and Rescue have announced that they are now welcoming cadets aged between 13 and 17.

Cadets will be treated as young firefighters and police officers and given the opportunity to learn skills within both services.

They will be provided with uniforms and expected to attend a weekly training session at Buxton Fire Station.

They will also be given opportunities to develop skills in teamwork, interview techniques, and confidence building.

Fire and Rescue cadets will learn skills such as working at heights, pump operation, using breathing apparatus and search and rescue techniques.

Police cadets will learn managing road traffic collisions, how to investigate criminal offences and the skills needed to work in special operations units such as firearms and dog section.

All cadets also have the opportunity of participating in the Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award.

You can apply for this role via the Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service website.

