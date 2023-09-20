News you can trust since 1855
Police and ambulance attend as accident in front of Chesterfield primary school at pick up time

It has been reported that a bike and a car have been involved in a collision in front of Brampton Primary School.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th Sep 2023, 17:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 17:47 BST
According to witness reports an accident has taken place in front of Brampton Primary School just after 4pm today, on Tuesday, September 20.

Reportedly a bike and a car were involved in a collision at pick-up time. Witnesses have reported a police car, an ambulance and a first aid responder are currently at the scene.

One of the parents who witnessed the accident said: “It was practically outside the school. I hope no one is injured. That road is a nightmare on school days.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We were called to reports of a collision between a car and a moped in Springfield Avenue at 4pm.

“The rider of motorcycle was left in the care of the ambulance service with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

“The road was blocked as a result of the incident and the moped is being recovered.”

