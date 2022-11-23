Toys donated to the appeal will be given to youngsters on Christmas Day who would otherwise miss out on opening a present.

Bridget Ball, Chesterfield FC’s marketing manager, said: “With so many families struggling this year, it is more important than ever that we receive donations. We appreciate that it is a tough time for everyone at the moment, but if you can donate just one gift it would really help.

“As a club with such a key role in the community, we really want to make a difference, but we cannot do that without support. Last year, with YOUR support, we provided toys to 129 families at Christmas, which was tremendous. We are grateful to Brett Martin, who have agreed to sponsor this year’s appeal.”

