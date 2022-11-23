Plea to back Chesterfield FC's Christmas toy appeal
Chesterfield FC’s Christmas Toy Appeal is now underway, and local businesses and individuals are urged to lend their support.
Toys donated to the appeal will be given to youngsters on Christmas Day who would otherwise miss out on opening a present.
Bridget Ball, Chesterfield FC’s marketing manager, said: “With so many families struggling this year, it is more important than ever that we receive donations. We appreciate that it is a tough time for everyone at the moment, but if you can donate just one gift it would really help.
“As a club with such a key role in the community, we really want to make a difference, but we cannot do that without support. Last year, with YOUR support, we provided toys to 129 families at Christmas, which was tremendous. We are grateful to Brett Martin, who have agreed to sponsor this year’s appeal.”
Donations can be dropped off at Chesterfield football Club or over at The Hub of Chesterfield Community Trust.