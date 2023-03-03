Plea for help launching Chesterfield group using woodwork to tackle mental health issues

Paul De-Barrie already runs the Hive Woodwork Group out of a converted stable in Mickleover, Derby and hopes to set up a similar project in north Derbyshire.

The former joiner-turned-tutor said: “Hive Woodwork group in Derby tackles mental health, social isolation, depression, people who have had car accidents, and people who are just down on their luck or in bad situations.”

Paul added: “In Chesterfield, I want to try and set up another project offering the community a fun woodworking group that tackles mental health in a similar way.”

Paul De-Barrie is looking for new premise in the Chesterfield area to set up a local woodworking group.

After a serious accident in 2008 left him hospitalised and struggling with his own mental health, Paul has since rebuilt his life retraining as a tutor, achieving a level 4 qualification in 2017.

“When I had my accident, I faced many difficulties. I had to learn to walk again, and I lost my home because I couldn’t pay my rent,” says Paul. “I left hospital homeless, without a job, without money, so I have been there, and I do understand the struggles.”

It was this period of struggle, along with being surrounded by others going through similar experiences that gave him the inspiration to set up his first woodworking group in Derby in 2019.

Running three-hour sessions on Saturdays, Paul teaches a range of skills to beginners with an interest in woodworking, alongside other handy DIY skills. Projects range from smaller, individual pieces to larger, group tasks like renovating church benches or building owl boxes and hedgehog houses for charities like The Woodland Trust.

“The key thing is people coming together and tackling their own mental health by doing something in a group activity instead of sitting at home and perhaps dwelling on things,” said Paul, adding that the group provides a safe space for people to talk about their problems.

