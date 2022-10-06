Play created by Ukrainian refugees in Derbyshire to be performed in Matlock

Ukrland – Life Stories from Ukraine was created by theatre director Yurii Radinov and his wife, actor Shorena Shoniia-Radionova, who arrived with their family from Kyiv several months ago and have since been living in Derbyshire.

It was first performed at the Lowry in Manchester and most recently at the Partington Theatre, Glossop, and arrives at the Imperial Rooms on Friday and Saturday, October 21-22.

Jo Linthwaite, a tutor at the Kip McGrath Education Centre in Matlock, has been providing free English lessons to refugees and helped to bring the show to town.

Creators Yurii and Shorena escaped the war and now live in Derbyshire.

She said: “For many months now we have all been following the war in Ukraine. Many of us in the Matlock area have welcomed Ukrainian families into our homes.

“Our children have made friends with their children in our schools and individuals, churches and other organisations have arranged help and support. The situation is both real and not so real for us, living in the peace of the Derbyshire Dales.”

Comprising of a series of monologues in English and Ukrainian – with projected subtitles – the production tells the story of eight Ukrainians ranging in age from a young child to an old woman.

It uses speech, music and dance to present a breath-taking vision of life in Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

The story of the invasion is retold through the eyes of different characters.

Yurii is an actor and theatre director who has played more than 20 roles for films and television during his career.

He has worked in the leading theatres in Kyiv and founded his own acting studio, Acting Hub, in the city.

Shorena is also a film and television actor, who graduated from the Kharkiv State Academy and has worked at the Kyiv National Academic Theatre and with leading Ukrainian TV companies.

Profits from the show will go to support the Ukrainian charity City of Goodness, which is currently raising funds for a generator to supply heat and light this winter in a home for the children of Ukrainian soldiers.

Tickets cost £10, book via https://bit.ly/3V6rt3S.