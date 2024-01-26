Play area in Chesterfield's Queen's Park damaged by flood - set to be closed for 6 weeks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The play area in Queen’s Park will remain closed after it was flooded. Extensive work is now required for safety reasons as contaminated flood water poses a potential risk to children’s health.

Chesterfield Borough Council has now confirmed that repairs will be carried out soon, in a bid to have the play area re-opened in March. Councillor Jonathan Davies, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “Flood damage has unfortunately led to the Queen’s Park's play area's temporary closure.