Play area in Chesterfield park closed after vandals damage equipment for third time in six months

A Chesterfield play area, which was targeted by vandals for the third time in less than six months, has been temporarily closed.

A temporary closure was put in place at Badger Recreation Ground paly area in Brockwell on Wednesday, July 2.

This comes after surface has been ripped off from an accessible roundabout in the play area, leaving the equipment unsafe for children to use.

It’s a third time the play area was targeted by vandals in the last six months.

Katherine Hollingworth, a councillor for Brockwell Ward and Chair of Friends of Badger Park, said: “I’m really cross and annoyed. It’s a small minority of people who have no respect for the park but their actions impact the whole community.

"They have such little respect for the area which is used by so many people. It’s ridiculous and not fair that the actions of a few people are so widespread.

"The damage is on a piece of play equipment accessible for wheelchair users. For children who are in a wheelchair or have mobility problems, this might be the only piece of play equipment that is easily accessible, so they can't play on the park. It’s terrible”

The Badger Recreation Park play opened in 2022 thanks to fundraising efforts of the local community – after the previous 27-years-old playground failed safety regulations and was closed in 2020.

The new playground, designed by children from local schools, was first targeted by vandals in October 2023 when part the equipment was set on fire.

The play area was closed for many months before it reopened thanks to fundraising efforts of Friends of Badger Park group, donations from local community and support from Chesterfield Borough Council.

Commenting on the temporary closure of the play area, Cllr Hollingworth added: “It feels like every time we get something done, there’s new vandalism.

"When the surface was ripped up previously, the play area remained open and the council have fenced the damaged equipment off. But the fences have been damaged which has caused more issues.”

Katherine Hollingworth and Maureen Daveport, councillors for Brockwell Ward, set up a Friends of Badger Park group to re-open the play area at Badger Recreation Park after it was declared unsafe in 2020.

The play area is set to remain closed until further notice with plans to replace damaged equipment when possible.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council said: “Due to vandalism, we have taken the difficult decision to temporarily close the play area at Badger Recreation Ground.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience this causes for play area users, but due to damages to the park surfacing making the area unsafe, it leaves us with no choice.

“We appreciate that the vast majority of residents enjoy using our parks and treat public facilities with respect. However, the inconsiderate actions of a small minority are continuing to cost public money and negatively impact our residents.

“We are extremely disappointed to be forced to close the play area and repairs will be carried out as quickly as possible. Further updates will be provided as soon as the facilities are ready to reopen.

“We take acts of vandalism and anti-social behaviour (ASB) seriously and will always act on any reports from concerned residents, so if you are worried about ASB or vandalism in your local area, please report it so that we can take action as soon as possible.”

The incident has been reported to police.