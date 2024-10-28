Plans have been unveiled to convert the former Eyres furniture store in Chesterfield into small retail units and apartments.

An application has been submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council for planning consent to develop the building on Holywell Street which ceased operating as a store in April 2022.

The proposal by Mr Aslam of Queen’s Road, Sheffield, would result in 10 retail units including a cafe being created on the ground floor and 20 one and two bedroom apartments on the floors above.

A design and access statement reports: “The proposal aims to bring necessary use and life to an essential landmark building in Chesterfield that has sadly been neglected and currently remains vacant. The new changes will include new ground floor windows and doors for the commercial units. The new windows will be selected to match and respect the existing style and street scene. The first, second and third floor windows will retain their size, character and positioning. They will be replaced like for like with double glazed panels for better thermal efficiency.”

Eyres shut down its Chesterfield store in April 2022, owing creditors in excess of £100,000. The store had traded in the town for 147 years.

It was founded in 1875 by Isaac Eyre of Barrow Hill. He was left jobless after a work-related injury and established a business that bought and sold sewing machines.

By 1891, Eyres had grown substantially and had moved into the premises on Holywell Street where it remained for the duration of its existence. The company continued to prosper throughout the 20th century, and in the mid-1980s there were 12 stores trading under the Eyres banner.