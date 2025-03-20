Plans to turn vacant Derbyshire pub into 13 bedsits set for approval - despite flooding concerns

Plans to turn a vacant Derbyshire pub into a series of 13 bedsits are set for approval, despite flooding concerns.

The plans, from Libertas Homes, would see the former New Inn pub in Tamworth Road, Long Eaton, into a HMO (house in multiple occupation) for up to 13 people.

Erewash Borough Council officers have recommended that the plans are approved at a meeting next week, with councillors to make the final decision.

The Environment Agency has objected due to insufficient details on the flood risk to the property, which sits in the “undefended” flood zones two and three – with three being the highest risk.

The New Inn Pub, Tamworth Road, Long Eaton.

It details that the scheme proposes that residents of the bedsits would be responsible for mounting and dismounting and maintaining flood barriers to prevent the flood risk to the building.

Council officers, recommending approval, write: “The residential floorspace and head space of the proposed new units would meet the requirements as set out in the nationally described space standards. The proposal would provide an acceptable level of amenity for future occupiers.

“The Environment Agency have raised an objection to the application as the submitted flood risk assessment does not comply with their requirements, principally because the ground floor is not being raised.

“As this is a conversion the ground floor heights have not been altered. Information submitted with the application states that flood resilience measures will be included where required.

“Information provided in a revised flood risk assessment advises that floor levels are only 15cm above adjacent ground levels, and proposes 10cm high demountable flood barriers to be installed to ground floor entrance doors in the event of a flood to provide a freeboard of 25cm.

“Whilst the Environment Agency advises against introducing such flood mitigation measures that rely on occupiers to maintain and use them, there is no practical alternative to facilitate the re-use of this building.

“It is therefore considered that this balanced approach is appropriate to protect the safety of future occupants.”

A council report on the scheme says the pub has been “vacant for some time and is quickly falling into disrepair”.

It says the council did not receive any letters in opposition or in support of the scheme, but councillor Curtis Howard, lead member for town centres, regeneration and planning, had asked for it to be decided by the committee because he felt “the use was not acceptable within the town centre and would prefer to see self-contained flats”.

The council’s environmental health officer has objected because the scheme does not meet the space standards. The property would now be restricted to up to 13 people only.

A total of four parking spaces would be provided for the property. The applicants had said a nearby public car park was available off Beaconsfield Street.

Council officers wrote: “The proposed planning application represents a change of use that is appropriate and acceptable and that does not impact on the host building or other nearby occupants to any demonstrable extent.

“The proposed external alterations are acceptable and secure the future use of the building which is quickly falling into disrepair.

“Despite the objections from the Environment Agency it is considered that the proposal is acceptable in terms of flood risk.”

In October 2023, 102 Long Eaton homes flooded following Storm Babet.