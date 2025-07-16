Plans to turn stable block into holiday accommodation in Derbyshire green belt submitted

An application seeking change of use permission to convert stables into holiday accommodation in a green belt area of north Derbyshire has been lodged with a council’s planning authority.

The plan is to repurpose a stable block at Sycamore Farm, Ingmanthorpe, Cutthorpe. The site is within the Pratt Hall conservation area but the stable block is not a listed building.

A design and access statement to North East Derbyshire District Council reported: “The applicant purchased the property recently and has no intention of keeping horses and is currently only using the building in a limited manner for ancillary storage. The proposed conversion will add value for the owner and enhance local character by repurposing an otherwise unused structure. It will also introduce visitors to the area, supporting the local economy.

"The proposed design retains the stable’s original footprint while adapting the interior for residential use, closely reflecting the stable’s existing layout. The converted space will include two bedrooms (one ensuite), an additional bathroom, and an open kitchen-living area.

The stable block at Sycamore Farm, Ingmanthorpe, Cutthorpe for which the applicant is seeking planning permission to convert into holiday accommodation.

"In conclusion, this proposal seeks to revive and repurpose an unused stable into a high-quality holiday rental, harmoniously integrating with the local character and landscape.”

The applicant, Sarah Woodward of Roe Developments, Clay Cross, commissioned a structural survey of the property. The report from Millward consulting engineers stated: “The barn structures are suitable for conversion to residential usage without significant structural improvements.”