Plans to turn makeshift Traveller site in Derbyshire railway station car park into formal plot approved

Plans to turn a makeshift Traveller site in a railway station car park into a formal temporary plot have been approved.

At a Derbyshire Dales District Council meeting last night (May 13), councillors approved the authority’s own plans to turn part of the Matlock railway station car park off Derwent Way into a formal temporary Traveller site.

The plot – which is already in use and has been for years – would be restricted to use only by a specific homeless Traveller family for whom the council has a legal obligation, and only for a maximum of two years.

This follows a December council decision to earmark four different sites for temporary use: Matlock railway station, the Old Station Close car park in Rowsley, the Matlock Bath railway station coach park and land to the north-west of Middleton by Wirksworth cemetery.

Travellers on the Matlock railway station car park. Image from Eddie Bisknell

The plot would have space for four caravans and six vehicles and would be barred from hosting commercial activity.

Councillors also approved the requirement for a site management plan.

Cllr Sue Hobson, a district and county councillor, told the meeting that the site was “wholly unsuitable” and questioned the “credibility” of a temporary designation “when the family have been there for years”.

Councillors claimed that commercial vehicles such as trucks used for garden waste collections have been seen on-site and also that this garden waste has been burned on the plot.

Cllr Sue Burfoot, a county and district councillor for Matlock, said: “There have been issues in the past but they have been dealt with very professionally by the team at the district council.

“No car park is ideal as a Traveller site. None of us are saying that a car park is a suitable site for a Traveller site but we are where we are.

“We have gone through two administrations where we have failed to find a permanent site and there is an identified need for a family for which we have a homeless obligation in law. We cannot get away from that.

“As a Matlock member I am very proud of the way that most, not all, because there have been some issues on this site, the majority of the people in Matlock have been very tolerant.

“Two years is reasonable and at this time it is a temporary site for two years for a named Traveller family.”

Cllr Stuart Lees, leader of the council’s Conservative group, said: “None of the car parks are suitable. There is commercial activity on site, there are big burns in the car park from their activity from those works.”

He claimed the plot needed improved boundary treatment to obscure it from view and said the entrance was “left wide open for further caravans to roll up”.

The allocations of these temporary sites were to act as a stop-gap until permanent sites can be identified and developed, with the council now looking to spend up to £200,000 buying land for this purpose at auction.

RRR Consultancy, on behalf of all Derbyshire councils, identified last year that there are 141 Traveller sites in the county as a whole (including Derby), but 130 more are needed by 2040.

It found that the Dales had four pitches currently and needs a further 11 by 2040 – all of which would be permanent, not temporary or “temporarily tolerated” as the Dales has attributed many plots previously.

The Gypsy liaison officer for Derbyshire, Siobhan Spencer, had said: “The family on the Matlock train station car park confirm with me that they are happy for the application to go ahead.”