Plans to turn historic Derbyshire pub buildings into a 19-bed HMO set to be rejected because rooms would be too small

Plans to turn a series of historic pub buildings in a Derbyshire town centre into a 19-bed HMO are set to be rejected because many of the rooms would be too small.

The development, from Jet Property Lettings, aims to convert buildings at 52 Mary Street in Ilkeston town centre into a 19-bed/20-person HMO – otherwise known as a bedsit or “house in multiple occupation”.

These buildings, largely built 120 years ago, had formed part of the Old Harrow Inn, with The Harrow pub facing onto the marketplace itself.

However, the scheme has now been recommended for refusal by Erewash Borough Council planning officials due to, among many other issues, insufficient room sizes.

The former pub buildings in Mary Street, Ilkeston.

Officers, recommended refusal at a meeting on Wednesday, May 7, wrote: “The proposed would create an overall sub-standard level of accommodation for residents due to undersized rooms, inadequate natural lighting, poor outlook, and lack of privacy, together with undersized and poorly accessed communal kitchen/dining spaces, and inadequate outdoor space due to lack of privacy, overshadowing, and poor communal access.”

A council report says only seven of the 19 proposed bedsits would meet the required minimum space standards – with all seven being on the first floor.

It says none of the ground-floor or second-floor rooms would be suitable as living space because they are too small or too narrow, lack natural light, or have poor outlooks and privacy issues.

One room has “no outlook” and “little” direct sunlight due to it being in the former basement of one of the buildings, while another room would have “no privacy”, officers write.

The report also says the shared facilities are far too small, with the three kitchen and dining areas being less than half the required minimum size.

This comes after planning officers already had to get the applicant to tweak its plans to drop small kitchen spaces from most bedsits.

Adding the kitchens would make the rooms flats and not bedsits and the rooms would be significantly less than half the size required for a flat, officers detail.

A total of eight objection letters have been submitted to the council along with an opposing petition with 23 signatures.

Issues raised by these opponents include a lack of parking, anti-social behaviour fears, inadequate bin storage and the impact on property values.

Council officers do detail: “The buildings have been much altered over the years and are in a run-down state. Its refurbishment would therefore be welcome.”

However, the lack of sufficient bedroom sizes and insufficient communal space has seen officers recommend the scheme for refusal.

The applicants wrote in their application for the Ilkeston town centre site: “The proposed design has the ambition to create accommodation suitable to house those who need high-quality, ideally located and comfortable living accommodation in the centre of Derby [sic].

“Each space meets or exceeds the houses in multiple occupation policy space standards. “The design takes advantage of the existing structure and maximises the daylight to each room by working with the existing elements.

“The proposals offers a chance to enhance the street by bringing a tired building back into use by offering high-quality residential accommodation.

“This proposal is in keeping with the local urban fabric and blends in with the existing precedent of residential use within the immediate vicinity.”