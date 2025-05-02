Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New exterior lights and partial re-roofing are proposed for Chesterfield’s Market Hall under planning applications submitted to the borough council.

The council is applying for listed building consent from its planning department to replace the facade lights in line with current standards and also install additional complementary heritage lighting.

An application, submitted by Ben Mitchell on behalf of the council, stated that there have been various public consultations and engagement sessions with market traders, residents and businesses about wider town centre improvements. He wrote: “Lighting of public areas is key to safety and operation of town centre.”

Re-roofing of the flat roof extension on the west side of the Market Hall is also proposed in a separate application. The plan is to replace an existing failed single ply membrane system with a new bitumen membrane waterproofing system. A new perimeter guardrail would be installed to allow for the safe access and maintenance of the drainage outlets and gutters.