Plans to demolish Derbyshire pub on busy four-way junction and replace it with Farmfoods supermarket set for approval

The plans, submitted by Farmfoods, would see the former The French Horn pub on the Market Place, Nottingham Road and Heanor Road junction in Codnor bulldozed to make way for the new store.

Amber Valley Borough Council planning officials have recommended that the plans are approved at a meeting on Monday, February 12, with councillors making the final decision.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism.

Plans submitted by the firm do not detail the number of jobs which will be created through the scheme.

The proposed site of the new Farmfoods on the Market Place, Nottingham Road and Heanor Road junction in Codnor, currently home to The French Horn pub.

They detail that the pub has been closed since August 2021 as a result of declining business and there has been no interest when it was advertised for a new tenant or takeover from the community.

The leader of the borough council, Cllr Chris Emmas-Williams and Codnor Parish Council have both objected to the plans, and 11 objection letters have been submitted by opposing residents.

They feel that adding further traffic to an already busy junction would not be acceptable and lead to “serious accidents and long delays”, effectively increasing it from a four-way stop to a five-way system – three main roads and two businesses.

Derbyshire County Council’s highways department says the traffic impact of the scheme would be “negligible” and would be acceptable.

The plans show there would be 40 car parking spaces, four spots for disabled customers, four parent and child spaces (total of 48 vehicles) and room for 12 bikes.

Council planners, recommending approval, wrote: “The application proposals would provide for a sustainable form of development.

“In terms of retail impact, the trading impacts of the food store would be unlikely to have a harmful impact on the viability of the borough town centres.

“There are no adverse impacts from approving this application that would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits.

“The applicants have provided a viability study for the public house.

“The pub has been vacant since August 2021 and prior to this was a tenanted public house. “The applicants have undertaken an assessment against the CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) test for viability.

“The submission demonstrates the continued decline of the business, which have been impacted by factors such as local competition and market changes.

