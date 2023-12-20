Plans to convert a 5.6km stretch of a former railway line into an off-road “ green commuter route” for walkers and cyclists have been submitted.

The scheme, from Derbyshire County Council, would see the 5.6km section of the former Midland Railway Ripley Branch Line from Rawsons Green, just north of Kilburn, to Little Eaton, redeveloped.

A decision will be made by the county council itself in the next few months.

The plan aims to turn the former railway line into a “greenway” linking the former route to existing footpaths, bridleways and roads, for use by walkers, cyclists and horse riders.

It defines a greenway as routes excluding motorised transport, “set in wildlife corridors to form a connected network of natural spaces through which people and wildlife can move”.

The council says this redevelopment forms part of a wider plan for further “off-highway connections that link communities and leisure destinations”.

It details that this part of the former Midland Railway Ripley Branch Line opened in 1855 with the last train running the line on April 14, 1999, with the track itself being lifted in 2011.

The redeveloped route would be three metres wide with sections to be paved in asphalt concrete, particularly at connections to the surrounding roads.

A report submitted by the county council with its application details: “The proposal provides an opportunity to provide a green infrastructure corridor, opening up access areas for improved biodiversity, reduce carbon emissions, whilst protecting and enhancing the natural environment.