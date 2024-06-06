Plans to build two new houses and demolish dilapidated bedsits on Chesterfield street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dilapidated bedsits on a street near Chesterfield town centre are to be demolished and two new houses erected.

The proposed three-bedroom houses are to built in a garden at the side of 20 Abercrombie Street. Chesterfield Borough Council has approved the application for the construction of the houses and demolition of the vacant bedsits.