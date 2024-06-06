Plans to build two new houses and demolish dilapidated bedsits on Chesterfield street
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dilapidated bedsits on a street near Chesterfield town centre are to be demolished and two new houses erected.
The proposed three-bedroom houses are to built in a garden at the side of 20 Abercrombie Street. Chesterfield Borough Council has approved the application for the construction of the houses and demolition of the vacant bedsits.
Permission has also been granted to convert the existing houses at numbers 20 and 22 into one residential dwelling and to remove a horse chestnut tree.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.