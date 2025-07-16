Plans to build houses in the grounds of a 170-year-old mansion in a Derbyshire village popular with high-flying footballers have been filed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quarndon Hall, a six-bedroom mansion in grounds covering 5.7 acres was put on the market for £3.75 million last year and now its owner is looking to build homes in its grounds.

It was previously owned by Agnes Bird, of the Birds bakery chain, who is said to have lived there until her death at age 76 in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 1847 Victorian Quarndon mansion, in Church Road, sits in both the Green Belt and the village’s Conservation Area, drawing a prompt objection from the parish council.

Quarndon Hall in Church Road, Quarndon. Image from Savills.

If approved by Amber Valley Borough Council, the “formal” gardens would be redeveloped with the former coachhouse and gardener’s cottage to be converted into two homes, while “two or three” newbuilds would also be constructed close to Church Road.

Quarndon Hall’s owners, David and Brenda Adams, paid £1.6 million for the mansion in 2016, with the £3.75 million listing reportedly withdrawn after being put on the market, estate agent Savills said.

The historic property was fully renovated and refurbished in 2019, with an estate agent listing detailing that the gardens were carefully landscaped for decades, including more than 1,000 species of rhododendron, 80 species of camelia and 1,300 species of heather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report filed with the application details: “The property sits in a large plot, which is increasingly becoming too large for their needs.

Quarndon Hall in Church Road, Quarndon. Image from Savills.

“It is therefore proposed to redevelop the formal gardens through the conversion of the existing coach house and gardener’s cottage and the erection of two or three new build dwellings on the site.

“Whilst detailed plans have yet to be prepared, it is anticipated that the new build dwellings would be sited towards the Church Road frontage and within the formal garden area to the south of the coach house.”

Quarndon Parish Council detailed in its formal objection letter submitted to the borough authority: “Suitable conversion of the existing buildings (coach house and gardener’s cottage) where it would be compliant with Conservation Area requirements is supported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Quarndon Hall’s existing vehicular access onto Church Road, which it is proposed would be shared with any new dwellings currently has very restricted sight lines and to improve these would require alterations to the roadside wall, which is an important feature of the Conservation Area.

Quarndon Hall in Church Road, Quarndon. Image from Savills

“The proposal to build a new house or houses on Quarndon Hall’s existing formal gardens, which are wholly within the Quarndon Conservation Area, does not comply with Amber Valley Local Plan, which requires that development would ‘contribute to the preservation or enhancement of the conservation area’.”

It says the newbuild homes would constitute “inappropriate” development in the Green Belt.

The parish also argues: “The statement (submitted with the application) argues that the land should be considered ‘Grey Belt’ but neglects to consider that any housing development in Grey Belt must include affordable housing, or indeed whether it is appropriate to consider the long-established formal gardens of a residence with significant history in the Quarndon Conservation Area as ‘Grey Belt’ at all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five objection letters have been submitted by residents opposing the plans, fearing the impact on protected trees, historic gardens and wider conservation area and Green Belt.

One objector suggested conversion of the mansion into a retirement facility would be more acceptable.

Residents in the village recall the mansion’s grounds previously being regularly opened to the public for the summer fete.

We were unable to find direct contact details for Mr Adams, but he has been approached for comment via his agent, Jon Imber. No response has been received as of this article’s publication.