Plans to build four-bed houses next to river in flood-hit Derbyshire town set to be rejected

Plans to build homes next to a river in a flood-hit Derbyshire town are set to be rejected because there is a “significant” risk that flooding issues could be worsened.

The project, from Benz Bavarian, would see the motoring firm demolish its vehicle dealership in Tamworth Street, Duffield, and replace it with two four-bed houses.

Amber Valley Borough Council is set to decide on the application at a meeting on Monday, June 9, with planning officials recommending refusal.

Duffield flooded during Storm Babet in October 2023, including the flood wall overtopping, leading to the primary school and a retirement complex being evacuated – and 31 homes flooding in total.

The Benz Bavarian Dealership in Tamworth Street, Duffield.

The River Ecclesbourne reached a historic high of 2.15 metres.

A council report on the issue details that authority officials, including heritage experts, have fears that the planned homes would have a significant detrimental impact on the nearby listed Tamworth House and the River Ecclesbourne.

It states that the proposed homes are in flood zones two and three – with one being the least risk of flooding and three being the highest risk.

The council meeting report says that the proposed homes would be raised to have a ground floor level which is the same height as the top of the neighbouring flood wall – around 1.1 metres above the existing ground level.

Council officials wrote: “The proposal is located within flood zones two and three and without proper mitigation and management could represent a significant flood risk to existing and future occupants and the local area.

“It does not meet the environmental objective of locating development within lower risk areas or provide wider sustainability benefits to the community that outweigh the flood risk.

“Whilst the proposal will provide two dwellings, the proposal results in the upper level of less than substantial harm to the local historic environment, affecting its significance and outstanding universal value of the World Heritage Site.

“The proposed development, due to the positioning and excessive height and bulk of the dwelling known as ‘plot 1’, would also result in an unacceptable overbearing impact, overshadowing and loss of privacy.”

The council also says residents of the would-be homes could be negatively affected by the extraction system for the neighbouring Viceroy Restaurant.

Duffield Parish Council has objected to the plans, saying: “Flood risk is a concern as the structural strength of the flood defence wall may be impacted.”

A car dealership has sat on the site since 1979, but heritage officials say: “Tamworth House is a very important and high-status building in Duffield, reputedly designed by one of the foremost architects of the day, Francis Smith of Warwick.

“By creating a pair of watered down, contemporary, versions of Tamworth House and bringing these forward on the site, closer to the street frontage than Tamworth House, is considered harmful to the character and setting of Tamworth House.”

This scheme comes after plans for three townhouses were withdrawn in 2022 and plans for six apartments were withdrawn in 2024.

A total of 14 objection letters were submitted by opposing residents, raising concerns over heritage, flood risk, privacy and biodiversity.

Benz Bevarian says in its planning application documents: “The site could actually accommodate six dwellings, but in taking account of Environment Agency requirements and recent planning history, this has been reduced to two dwellings in a relatively spacious setting.

“The area, Tamworth Street and Fisher Lane, are in part characterised by high density 19th century houses and cottages.

“There is no significant overlooking of adjoining dwellings, because of Tamworth Street, the river and the commercial/community uses to the rear.

“It is only the rear part of Tamworth House, which is an Airbnb let, that could be potentially affected and that has been addressed through the sensitive design.

“The scheme has been designed so that the proposed units do not overlook each other.”