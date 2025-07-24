The proposal comes after concerns caused by ‘repeated vehicle incursions’ and 'frequent' anti-social behaviour.

A proposal for an extension of an existing dropped kerb, erection of a closed-boarded fence and gated access around two properties in Newton was submitted to Bolsover District Council on July 14 by Planning by Design on behalf of Chris Turner.

If approved, the plans would see a one-metre high closed-boarded timber fence erected along the highway boundary and of the application site, which comprises one house and one dormer bungalow at Newtonwood Lane.

Vehicular and pedestrian access electric gates would also be installed. The gates would be set back approximately 2.4 metres from the highway edge to allow vehicles to wait clear of the road while opening.

The proposal includes the extension of the existing vehicle crossover to a total width of 5.5 metres.

A new drainage channel is also proposed to run along the front of the access to manage surface water runoff effectively. The access surfacing will consist of permeable paving and tarmac, matching the existing materials onsite.

The proposal comes after concerns caused by anti-social behaviour and trespassing issues, with ‘frequent instances of local youths entering the garden, knocking over bins, and engaging in disruptive conduct’.

Further concerns have been raised due to ‘repeated vehicle incursions’ by lorries and delivery vans, which ‘use the driveways to turn around after encountering a nearby 13-tonne weight-restricted bridge’.

The planning documents state that this has resulted in damage to hard surfacing and created a safety hazard for residents and two incident involving vehicles parked at the bottom of the drive ‘being damaged as a result of HGV's or vans turning around in the driveway’.

The design and access statement reads: “Lack of a defined curtilage boundary has enabled both nuisance behaviour and unauthorised vehicle use.

"The proposed fencing and redesigned access arrangement will deter unauthorised vehicle movements, improve safety, and define the lawful extent of private property.

"The proposal is modest in scale, policy compliant, and addresses clearly identified issues relating to safety, amenity, and access.”

Any public comments supporting or objecting the application can be submitted to Bolsover District Council until Tuesday, August 19.