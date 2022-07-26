Plans submitted to convert old Chesterfield pub into seven flats

The proposal has been submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council to convert the old Devonshire Hotel on Occupation Road, Newbold, into seven flats.

The building which has sat dormant for years is in a poor state of repair. Roof covering and structure require remedial works as a consequence of vandalism and deterioration.

Some of the roof timbers are rotten and need replacing as well as some of the floor structures which has been damaged by water leaking through the roof.

The Devonshire pub on Occupation Road Newbold Chesterfield.

Resident Wendy Davison submitted an objection, with concerns about the impacts of the works on her and other residents living in the Devonshire villas.

In her letter to the council, Mrs Davison said: ”Our only access is an un-adopted lane which runs down the side of the public house. This access must be clear at all times for emergency vehicles. It is difficult how this will be possible given the conversation process.

“Occupation Road is one way from St. John’s Road so parking is extremely limited. My husband and I are pensioners (80 and 73) and not in the best health. There are also a couple of other householders with health issues. It is my hope that the planning committee will take our concerns seriously and not just let the application through.”

If the application if approved, seven flats will be created, located on three storeys of the building. Two studios and one two-bedroom flat would be on the ground floor, two flats on the first floor, both of them two-bedroom, and two studios at the attic. Additionally, seven parking spaces will be provided for the new residents, created by removing an outbuilding from the rear yard.

The council has not yet approved the latestplan however, approval was originally granted for the pub to be transformed into four flats in 2019 and supermarket in 2021. These plans were scrapped and replaced with the application for an accommodation area only.