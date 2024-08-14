Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new pavilion building is set to transform Shirebrook town centre – creating a ‘vibrant community space’.

Shirebrook Town Council have partnered with Bolsover District Council to transform the town centre with a brand new pavilion building.

Set to be situated at the Shirebrook Market Place, the pavilion would provide a space for a variety of uses – including co-working, community events and a wifi hub.

The design and access statement reads: “Bolsover District Council and Shirebrook Town Council are seeking to significantly improve the physical and environmental quality of the Market Place and to make this important civic space, more vibrant and welcoming, and the retail beating heart of Shirebrook.”

The proposed building is designed with a tall corner feature creating a ‘lofty’ cafe space, while also creating a ‘memory of the distinctive pithead form’.

The pavilion, designed by architecture practice Lathams, will also host a café, a tourist information centre, public toilets, stall storage and a market supervisor office.

The design and access statement continues: “The pavilion will provide a focus for the community of Shirebrook. The intention is to create a simple, yet striking addition to the Market Place, with the provision of a new café.”

The use of charred timber is envisaged to create a ‘modern aesthetic with a clear reference to the production of coal and the industry’ which has played such a significant role in the evolution of Shirebrook.

The project is set to transform the Market Place and make it a vibrant and welcoming heart of the town.

The east elevation will feature fully glazed sliding or bi-folding doors to provide a seamless transition between inside and outside from the café. The south elevation will feature matching fully glazed sliding or bi-folding doors, encouraging activity to spill out onto the square. A green roof is proposed for the long, lower part of the building, creating opportunities for wildlife and biodiversity at the heart of the square.

The project will be complemented by planting of two tree types to distinguish the varying spaces. Avenue trees are proposed to create a permeable and green edge to the west, while potted trees are set to be planted around the memorial garden and seating areas to create a more formal setting.

The notice was put in place on August 13 and any comments or objections to the plans should be submitted to Bolsover District Council within 21 days.