A new bar could open its doors in Chesterfield, after an application was submitted to the council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new venue, Sup It and See, could open its doors at the former Empire bar premises at St Marys Gate, next to Spa Lane Vaults Wetherspoons pub in Chesterfield.

The applicant, Anya Porter, has submitted a premises licence application to Chesterfield Borough Council to operate a late night venue between 10pm and 3am every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Public Notice Portal, the bar is set to see a mix of live and recorded music as well as indoor dancing and alcohol sales.

Sup It and See, a new late night bar, is set to open its doors at the former Empire bar premises at St Marys Gate, if the licence application is approved by the council.

This comes after The Empire Bar and Coffee Shop closed its doors earlier this year – less than three years after it was launched in June 2022.

The premises were previously a ‘bedroom showroom’ according to planning documents.