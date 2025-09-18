Plans for new late night bar in Chesterfield town centre – next to Chesterfield Wetherspoons pub
The new venue, Sup It and See, could open its doors at the former Empire bar premises at St Marys Gate, next to Spa Lane Vaults Wetherspoons pub in Chesterfield.
The applicant, Anya Porter, has submitted a premises licence application to Chesterfield Borough Council to operate a late night venue between 10pm and 3am every day.
According to Public Notice Portal, the bar is set to see a mix of live and recorded music as well as indoor dancing and alcohol sales.
This comes after The Empire Bar and Coffee Shop closed its doors earlier this year – less than three years after it was launched in June 2022.
The premises were previously a ‘bedroom showroom’ according to planning documents.