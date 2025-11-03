These are the latest planning applications that have been submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

12 Guildford Avenue, Walton, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension to replace existing and raised timber deck.

6 Little Brind Road, Upper Newbold, Chesterfield: Change of use from integral garage to hair salon.

18 Highfield Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Change of use to seven bedroom House in Multiple Occupation.

10 Private Drive, Hollingwood: Two storey rear extension.

118 Old Hall Road, Chesterfield: Single storey side extension to existing dwelling.

54 North Crescent, Duckmanton: Accessible external access to install step lift with associated works.

12 Wallsend Cottages, Newbold Road, Newbold: Remove existing porch and replace with a new wc shower room.

6 Highfield Road, Newbold: Raising of ridge height of roof with installation of windows and two storey rear extension.

Brook Cottage, 3 Manor Syck Close, Chesterfield: Installation of a wooden shed to house gardening tools and equipment.

Chesterfield Road Farm, 34A Chesterfield Road, Staveley: Erection of two detached dwellings, two pairs of semi-detached dwellings and six terraced dwellings.

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

3 Kelburn Avenue, Walton, Chesterfield: Single storey side and front extension. Conditional permission.

4 Seymour Lane, Woodthorpe, Chesterfield: Installation of a wall-mounted external air conditioning condenser unit. Conditional permission.

14 Booker Close, Inkersall: Works to maple tree. Conditional permission.

Newbold Back Lane, Chesterfield: Works to crown lift trees to 5m over unadopted road to facilitate access for refuse collections vehicles. Conditional permission.

45 Oakfield Avenue, Chesterfield: Crown reduction to beech tree. Conditional permission.

5 Pine View, Ashgate, Chesterfield: Reduce height of large tree by 5m and width by 3m. Conditional permission.

Ravenside Retail Park, Markham Road, Chesterfield: Installation of eight electric vehicle charging stations, substation and associated equipment (feeder pillar) including installation of associated underground cabling to an underground point of connection. Conditional permission.

Community room, Burns Close, Birdholme, Chesterfield: Siting of container in car park. Conditional permission.

Holy Trinity Church, Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Provision of new main entrance door at the south porch entrance. Conditional permission.

37 Steeple Grange, Chesterfield: Single storey extension between front of dwelling and garage. Conditional permission.

93 Old Hall Road, Chesterfield: New driveway to the side of the property. Conditional permission.

1 Burgess Close, Hasland: Erection of fence and re-building of wall on side boundary and erection of outbuildings. Conditional permission.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

68 Top Road, Calow: Conversion of an existing garage into an office.

Land and buildings to the north of 48 Main Road, Troway, Marsh Lane: Use of land and buildings for equestrian purposes (retrospective) and new horse exercise area.

9 Southgate, Eckington: Extensions and alterations to existing buildings to allow conversion to two apartments.

44 Barnard Avenue, Coal Aston: Two storey extension to side, front porch, single storey flat roofed extension to rear with orangery lantern.

53 Sutton Spring Wood, Calow: Ground floor extension and garage conversion.

16 Silver Birch Way, Wingerworth: Garage conversion.

Leicester Villa Farm, Main Road, Troway, Marsh Lane: Change of use of existing cottages/outbuildings/garage, to one three bedroom holiday let and one ancillary unit (to existing main house).

The Derek Oldman Memorial Ground, Windmill Lane, Hundall, Apperknowle: Single storey extensions to the side and rear of the existing cricket pavilion.

Unit 8, The Parade, Bridge Street, Clay Cross: Install a new extraction flue. Discharge the proposed flue to the open air at the rear elevation.

Applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

33 Lea Road, Dronfield: Fell one tree. No objection.

1 Linacre Avenue, Danesmoor: Single storey rear extension. Conditionally approved.

21A Market Street, Clay Cross: Change of use from a betting office to a mixed use comprising a two bedroomed dwelling on the first floor with betting office retained on the ground floor. Conditionally approved.

18 Hilltop Road, Dronfield: The removal of guard rails to rear facing windows/doors at upper ground floor level. The construction of a balcony over the full width of the property with stair access down to rear garden space, balcony to be fitted with glass side screens glazed with glass of obscure visibility. Conditionally approved.

22 Woodland Grove, Old Tupton: Single storey rear extension. Conditionally approved.

Morley, Highstairs Lane, Stretton: Proposed 16m2 of timber decking to the rear of the existing bungalow at a height of 1.2m to 0m above sloping ground. Conditionally approved.

108 Eckington Road, Coal Aston: Side extension and loft conversion. Conditionally approved.

The Oaks, 170 Holymoor Road, Holymoorside: Single storey extension to create garage and gymnasium. Conditionally approved.

31 Marsh Avenue, Dronfield: Retrospective application for erection of rear extensions and driveway works. Conditionally approved.

127 Castle Hill, Eckington: Construction of front and side single storey extension to form garage and porch with associated works to property. Conditionally approved.

St Andrew’s Primary School, Pentland Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Replacement of existing steel palisade fencing and erection of new fencing with 2.4m high weldmesh fencing. Conditionally approved.

Birch Croft, Bole Hill, Wingerworth: Extensions and alterations to the dwelling house. Conditionally approved.

Marsh Green Farm Shop Ltd, Matlock Road, Kelstedge, Ashover: Extension to cafe. Conditionally approved.

34 Coniston Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Prune one tree. Conditionally approved.

32 Coniston Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Prune one tree. Conditionally approved.

79 Meadow Road, Clay Cross: Lawful Development Certificate for the proposed levelling of parking space and building of new garage. Certificate issued.

Planning applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

50 Victoria Street, Chesterfield: One fascia sign and one internally illuminated projecting sign.

Westfield Farm, Westfield Lane, Barlborough: Erection of agricultural storage building with GRP roof lights and solar panels.

22 Little Breck, Broadmeadpws, Pinxton: Erection of a single storey side extension to form a garage and utility room finished in monocouche render, and replacement of the existing rear conservatory with a single storey extension.

2 Manor Road, Glapwell: Demolition of conservatory and construction of a two storey extension to allow a ground floor granny flat and first floor bedrooms with en-suite.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

11 High Street, Whitwell: Multi-stemmed elm - sectional dismantle to ground level. Determine not to make a Tree Preservation Order.

Clowne After Schools Club, Clowne Junior School, King Street, Clowne: Application to determine if prior approval is required for roof mounted solar panels. Prior approval not required.

21 Mansfield Road, Glapwell: Single storey rear extension which extends beyond the rear wall by 5m, with a maximum height of 3m and eaves height of 2.4m. Prior approval not required.

Tibshelf parish sports ground, Newton Road, Tibshelf: Fell six ash trees. Granted conditionally.

14 Sutton View, Hillstown, Bolsover: Demolition of detached garage and outbuilding and erection of a two storey extension to the side. Granted conditionally.

Land to the rear of 17 Appletree Road, Stanfree: Outline application for the erection of up to 3 dwellings. Granted conditionally.