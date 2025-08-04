Plans for new homes in a Derbyshire village field are being brought back to the table – despite two proposals by a different developer being rejected.

The scheme, from Miller Homes, would see 110 homes built off Derby Road in Dovedale, on fields between the A50, Babbs Lane and Derby Road, opposite the junction with Baker’s Lane.

Developer Miller Homes has submitted a request for an environmental impact assessment to Derbyshire Dales District Council. This type of request seeks to analyse the impact of a scheme ahead of a full planning application.

A report attached to the application details that plans for 100 homes at the site were rejected in 2017 and dismissed at appeal in the same year, while subsequent plans for 165 homes, a 47-bed care home and doctors’ surgery were appealed over non-determination (lack of a decision) and also dismissed at appeal in 2017. Both of the historical plans were submitted by Gladman Developments.

The planned site of 110 homes in Derby Road, Doveridge.

It says that if the new plans for 110 homes are approved then construction could start in 2027 and be complete by 2030 – a rate of about 40 homes per year.

The report says 33 of the planned homes would be classed as affordable.

It details: “Notwithstanding previous planning decisions taken in relation to the site, these have been considered and will inform the design, layout and the careful siting of built form.

“The visual envelope of a future application is relatively contained and will retain what are considered by the council to be important outward views to the east towards Somersal Herbert.

“Inevitably the proposed development will result in some increased levels of traffic given its residential nature, however, transport assessments undertaken to date indicate that this would not result in harm.

“Doveridge provides a local range of services and facilities that could meet the day-to-day needs of residents.

“Doveridge has good accessibility to both Uttoxeter and Derby via the A50 and the local road network. Bus Route 401 provides a consistent service throughout the day between Burton upon Trent and Uttoxeter, which provides access to Burton upon Trent, a hospital, jobs and services and Uttoxeter.

“The characteristics of the proposed development are in keeping with and appropriate to the scale and character of the village of Doveridge.

“Doveridge has delivered only a handful of residential sites within the last 10 years, with developments totalling 173 dwellings, the largest being 85 dwellings.

“It is therefore considered that there would be no harmful impact as a result of cumulative development.”