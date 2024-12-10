Plans for children's care homes in Pilsley and Chesterfield are given the green light
A disability care home for no more than seven children, aged 5-15 years, is proposed for 8 Station Road, Pilsley. Two young people would be cared for at the home with short break care for an additional three children, according to Together Care Solutions. The application by Joseph Stone to North East Derbyshire District Council states that the property was formerly a residential care home for elderly people. Molly Wright of Barnfield House, Manor Farm, Pilsley wrote that the property had never been an elderly persons’ residential care home and was originally built as two separate bungalows for a couple and the wife’s mother. Following the death of the wife’s mother, the bungalows were joined together to form one dwelling which the couple inhabited before leaving it to a woman who lived there until her death in 2023.
Chesterfield Borough Council has consented to Anne Ulyatt’s application for 5 Foljambe Road, Chesterfield where up to two vulnerable young people of 8-16 years would be housed. Children residing at the premises could have previous experiences of abuse or neglect, emotional needs or learning disabilities. Young people with physical or mental incapacitaties would not be accommodated. There would be two full-time members of staff on site and a visiting manager calling regularly.
As part of the proposal, new windows would be installed in the first-floor bedrooms of the mid terrace property.
