Applications for permission to change the use of dwelling houses to children’s care homes have been approved by councils in north Derbyshire.

A disability care home for no more than seven children, aged 5-15 years, is proposed for 8 Station Road, Pilsley. Two young people would be cared for at the home with short break care for an additional three children, according to Together Care Solutions. The application by Joseph Stone to North East Derbyshire District Council states that the property was formerly a residential care home for elderly people. Molly Wright of Barnfield House, Manor Farm, Pilsley wrote that the property had never been an elderly persons’ residential care home and was originally built as two separate bungalows for a couple and the wife’s mother. Following the death of the wife’s mother, the bungalows were joined together to form one dwelling which the couple inhabited before leaving it to a woman who lived there until her death in 2023.