Plans for 147 new homes near Staveley progress as Chesterfield Borough Council approves latest application
and live on Freeview channel 276
Harron Homes proposes to build 143 new homes on land south of Worksop Road, Mastin Moor. The housebuilding company’s reserved matters application to the planning authority covered site layout, materials and street scenes.
Up to 650 homes, a residential care facility, retail, health and leisure faciities are envisaged for the whole development which was granted outline planning permission in 2023.
The Devonshire Group has partnered with Harron Homes for the first phase of the development. Andrew Holmes, property development director for the Devonshire Group, states in a letter to the council: “In our opinion Harron Homes have a proven reputation for delivering good quality housing with a history of being selected as first phase developers on similar multi-phase schemes in order to set the tone for latter phases. We consider that their product provides an attractive street scene and they have a good internal specification. Site visits to Heritage Green in Chesterfield and Thoresby Vale in Edwinstowe, Nottinghamshire confirmed this and both are very well presented schemes.”
Two storey homes accommodating three, four and five bedrooms will be built in the first phase of the development.
The entire project is expected to take 10 years to complete and will create 150 direct construction jobs as well as 150 supply chain and other roles.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.