Plans for 147 new homes near Staveley progress as Chesterfield Borough Council approves latest application

The Devonshire Group has partnered with Harron Homes for the first phase of the development. Andrew Holmes, property development director for the Devonshire Group, states in a letter to the council: “In our opinion Harron Homes have a proven reputation for delivering good quality housing with a history of being selected as first phase developers on similar multi-phase schemes in order to set the tone for latter phases. We consider that their product provides an attractive street scene and they have a good internal specification. Site visits to Heritage Green in Chesterfield and Thoresby Vale in Edwinstowe, Nottinghamshire confirmed this and both are very well presented schemes.”