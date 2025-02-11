A terrace of five houses is proposed for this site on the corner of Factory Street and Goytside Road.

Proposals to build houses and commercial units on vacant land near a Chesterfield supermarket have been passed by borough planning chiefs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Separate applications to erect a terrace of five houses and five business units in the Goytside area have been granted conditional approval.

The houses are planned for land at the corner of Factory Street and Goytside Road. The three-bedroom properties would be built in brick with grey roofing tiles, have gardens front and rear, two parking spaces each and face onto Goytside Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lidl supermarket is adjacent to the site, there is a terrace of eight three storey houses to the east and vacant former industrial land to the south and west.

Five small business units are planned for this site at Goytside Road.

The business units, with a parking space apiece, are planned for Goytside Road adjacent to a power sub station and 1 Goytside Road.

Two responses from members of the public were submitted in reply to the commercial development application. William Storey wrote: “Whilst I am all for regeneration of the area, I have concerns with noise and light pollution. 1 to 5 Brook Vale back on to this site. When Lidl was built, lights were placed at the back of the store and they shone through our bedroom windows until directional covers were placed on them. Please can this be considered with any exterior lighting on these units are chosen, so that they don't shine straight across and cause all night light pollution/disturbances.”

Nicole Skinner commented: “I am concerned about the bin storage area being up against Goyt Terrace houses. This could be noisy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to these concerns, a council officer’s report stated: “The bin store has been located away from residential properties, conditions are to be imposed to limit the impact upon residential amenity and whilst the submitted landscaping plan indicates low level down lighting a condition is to be imposed requiring details of external lighting to be agreed.”

ACE Developments submitted the applications for both sites which were previously used as vehicle storage by GK/Perrys Ford Dealership.