Plans approved for new 5G mast in Chesterfield despite resident’s fears

Cornerstone, a mobile infrastructure services company, has this week received conditional permission from Chesterfield Borough Council to replace an existing 15-metre-high 4G mast with a 20-metre-high 5G mast on the south side of Canal Wharf.

The new mast, which promises to ‘upgrade the telecommunication system’, includes six antennas.

The current 4G mast at Canal Wharf, Chesterfield. Picture from Google Street View.

As reported by the Derbyshire Times last week, a resident wrote to the borough council to object to the proposals.

They said the mast would ‘change the appeal of Canal Wharf, which is a leafy suburban street, as well as potentially reducing house prices’.

They also feared ‘testing out this new technology could have detrimental impacts on the health of local residents’.

“This new technology provides little benefit to the residents of Canal Wharf and Hazelhurst Road, as we already have very good mobile signal on all providers,” the resident added.

According to a report which was considered by councillors before they granted conditional permission: “It is considered for the context of the area, the proposed installation is acceptable in appearance and design.

“It is acknowledged there is an increase in height of five-metres and this will have an increased visual impact.

“It is not considered this impact is such that a refusal is required.

“The mast will be finished in dark green which will lessen the visual impact and enable the proposal to reflect the existing arrangement.”

The borough council’s environmental health officer ‘raised no specific concerns in respect of the development’, the report added.