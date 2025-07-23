A committee has approved a plan for three holiday lodges, a barn conversion into manager’s accommodation and the reinstatement of a cafe for use as a heritage and information centre at a motocross site.

The permitted redevelopment of the site at Butts Quarry, Ashover includes the retention of the existing 14 days motocross.

North East Derbyshire District Council planning committee’s consent for the application by Mr and Mrs Dring went against officers’ recommendation that it be refused.

A report, written by planning manager Adrian Kirkham, stated that the proposal represented an inappropriate development in the countryside, that it would fail to be in keeping with the character of the area and would fail to conserve or enhance the natural environment. The report said that the motocross use would impact adversely on both the area generally and the amenity of nearby residential occupiers.

Twelve submissions backing the application were received, with supporters commenting that motocross events were run well and any noise was short-lived, the holiday lodges would bring tourists to support the local economy and that on-site living would improve security.

Three objections (two from one correspondent) raised concerns about access to the site on a dangerous bend on Butts Road, impact on wildlife from additional pollution and that other applications for similar developments had been refused.

The applicants stated: “The submitted scheme demonstrates an opportunity to re-use an existing stone barn, construct a small-scale holiday accommodation scheme in an ideal location, and reinstate a building with local social history interest, synonymous with the quarry and surrounding area.

"The barn conversion is an excellent re-use of an existing, structurally sound, vernacular building and is clearly large enough to accommodate a modest dwelling.

“Given its location on the edge of the Peak District and set within unique, attractive countryside the holiday accommodation is likely to prove very popular and would serve as a welcome source of revenue for the tourist/leisure businesses in Ashover and surrounding villages.

“The reinstatement of the original cafe building is an appropriate next step in the timeline of Butts Quarry. This proposal gives the opportunity to bring this building back to the site as well as providing the opportunity to introduce heritage information boards. It will also improve the existing toilet and welfare facilities on motocross days.”

The cafe, named Where The Rainbow Ends, opened at Butts Quarry in 1926, was dismantled in the Fifties and moved to Clay Cross, and is currently in storage.