Planners have rejected a developers’ scheme for a new hotel and wedding venue in North Derbyshire so they can preserve plans for a football pitch and ensure a sufficient gap remains between two villages.

North East Derbyshire District Council’s planning committee considered Williamthorpe Regeneration’s application at a meeting on February 18 to build a hotel, public house, wedding venue, restaurant, a parking area for 100 cars and an early years nursery on former agricultural land near allotments, off Williamthorpe Road, at North Wingfield.

The scheme’s site is part of the wider Williamthorpe Fields housing development which was granted outline planning permission in 2016 with conditions that the site should be laid out as a football pitch with changing facilities.

A council spokesperson stated: “The development would result in harm to the interests of sports provision for the residents of Williamthorpe Fields and wider area and would use land that is safeguarded for the needs of the housing development, specifically for sports provision needs.

“Additionally, being major development in the gap between Holmewood and North Wingfield, it would erode the gap, dilute the separate identities of the settlements and result in visual and landscape harm.”

Williamthorpe Fields is already an allocated housing site in the council’s Local Plan which had an expectation to deliver approximately 220 new dwellings within the plan’s time frame with an eventual total capacity of up to 540 homes.

Much of Williamthorpe Fields has now been built upon delivering some 425 new dwellings with retail units which is beyond the number of homes predicted for the plan period but less than the expected eventual total capacity.

The earmarked football pitch is expected to help maintain a gap between Holmewood and North Wingfield as is explained in the council’s Local Plan.

Williamthorpe Regeneration submitted further plans to replace its two suggested Multi Use Games Areas schemes with a junior football pitch but this was rejected by council officers as an amended plan.

Sport England has also said that the applicant’s plans for a junior pitch were ‘insufficiently robust’ and that the loss of the full size pitch plans would be ‘unjustified’.

A council spokesperson stated: “A main issue throughout this application process has concerned the loss of an intended football pitch that is required under the conditions of the Williamthorpe Fields permission to meet the sport and recreation needs of the housing development.”

Another main issue, according to the council, is the loss of the gap between Holmewood and North Wingfield which the council’s Local Plan wants to be protected and this desire has been reinforced by the council’s landscape consultant who advised there would be adverse landscape and visual harm arising from the proposal.

However, Cllr Lee Stone, for Holmewood and Heath, who called in the application for consideration, stated the hotel venue would be a huge boost to the local economy and employment opportunities and would provide needed hospitality services in an area where there has been much new housing.

North Wingfield Parish Council also supported the application, and the district council’s environmental health team, the Mining Remediation Authority and Derbyshire police all raised no objections while Holmewood Parish Council made no comments.

But Sport England objected on the grounds that no justification had been provided for the replacement of the earmarked football pitch with two MUGAs and the applicant’s subsequent informal junior pitch proposal did not explain how this would be delivered and the information submitted was insufficient to justify the reduction in space for sports provision.

And Derbyshire County Council’s highways team had requested further conditions about construction methods, access, visibility splays, sight lines, parking, loading and unloading, manoeuvring, arrangements, cycle parking and an overall travel plan.

In addition, the county council’s flood team and Yorkshire Water had requested more information on any surface and foul water drainage strategy and Derbyshire Wildlife Trust had wanted a hedgerow to be retained, a biodiverse planting scheme as well as bat and bird boxes.

A landscape consultant advised the council that the development would be likely to have ‘moderate adverse effects upon landscape character and visual amenity’ and independent expert design advice acknowledged the development within the gap between two villages may not be acceptable.

Other design criticisms included proposed buildings not sitting well together, the need for taller buildings to maintain a gap, the hotel would present a hard countryside edge, both the hotel and wedding venue entrance appeared incongruous, there was no nursery outdoor play space, there was poor pedestrian access to the site, and that sufficient parking needed consideration.

A council spokesperson stated: “The development would result in the loss of a football pitch required to be provided under the Williamthorpe Fields planning permission. The sports needs of the occupants of Williamthorpe Fields would not be met.”

The council officer’s report into the application also stated that the development would erode the gap between two settlements which it is important to retain and would result in landscape and visual harm.

A council spokesperson added: “There would be some economic and social benefits. However, there is no evidence of actual need for this type of commercial development in this location and neither are the benefits quantified.

“Officers consider that no more than limited weight should be afforded and that these benefits would not outweigh the harm to sports provision and landscape harm that carry the full force of the development plan.”

The planning committee followed officers’ recommendations to refuse the application on the grounds the development would result in the loss of a football pitch required under planning permission, and would result in a major urban development in a gap between North Wingfield and Holmewood that would dilute the identity of these settlements and result in visual and landscape harm.