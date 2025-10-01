A dental practice has failed to win planning permission for a proposed extension to its premises.

Vasileios Orliaklis, representing High Street Dental Clinic, applied for consent to erect the single storey extension to the rear of 38 High Street, Staveley. However, Chesterfield Borough Council refused to grant permission on an officer’s recommendation, stating that: “The design and layout of the proposed development would appear as an incongruous addition to the building (Nos 38 and 40) which would be harmful to the character and appearance of the listed building and would result in harm to its significance.”

The new-build was proposed as a continuation of an existing extension. A report from the council officer said: “The roof forms at the rear of number 38 and 40 are already complex due to the number of outbuildings which had been developed here and amended over time. The proposed extension roof would further confuse this roof form rather than providing a cohesive strategy for extensions to the rear of the building. The applicant has responded and engaged with comments regarding the extension design to reduce the roof to a single asymmetrical “cat slide roof” however this would further confuse the roof forms and the perception of the boundary between the two properties. While the applicant has sought to amend the scheme, none of the submitted amendments were considered sufficient to overcome the concerns raised.

"Whilst the principal of an extension may be permissible, the current design with functional ramp, design of window openings, asymmetrical roof, gable width and non-traditional floor plan, is not an appropriate scheme for its context. The proposed works would create an awkward geometry on the site and result in a negative impact on the roof forms of the rear of the building.”

The applicant indicated that the public benefits associated with the proposal included providing essential healthcare services, improved local access to NHS provision, providing part and full-time employment for up to six people and opportunities for local supply businesses and tradesmen during construction.

Under a separate application, the practice has applied for permission to convert number 40 into additional surgery space. The officer added: “It has not been clearly demonstrated that the expansion of the surgery could not be provided via the proposed works to this adjoining building or in another more acceptable form.”

